Master Data Management Market Worth $34.5 Billion By 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Master Data Management Market size to grow from USD 16.7 billion in 2022 to USD 34.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Various factors such as incorporation of new technologies with master data management and increasing adoption of data quality tools for data management are expected to drive the adoption of MDM solutions and services.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Master Data Management Market”

368 – Tables

40 – Figures

292 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Market Value in 2022 USD 16.7 billion Forecast Value in 2027 USD 34.5 billion

Master Data Management (MDM) is a comprehensive method that defines and manages an organization’s massive amount of data. It represents a single, reliable view of data across enterprises. It also provides agile self-service access, analytical graph-based exploration, data governance, and an easy-to-use dashboard. Moreover, MDM offers a 360-degree view of data enabling users deliver better business insights through self-service analytics.

By component, the MDM market has been segmented into solutions and services. The CAGR of the service component is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The services provided can be further bifurcated into professional and managed services. These services help identify the type of integration required by organizations to meet their demands. Companies offering MDM services deploy consultants, solution experts, and dedicated project management teams, which specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision-support software, tools, and services.

The MDM market has been segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises segment is expected to register a larger marker size during the forecast period. The on-premises deployment of MDM offers enterprises with total control of the security of enterprise-sensitive data such as customer details, product data, enterprise asset details, and supplier data. This data is secured, as it exists on dedicated servers that are separated both, physically and virtually from any other business data of the enterprise.

The MDM market by organization size has been categorized into SME’s and large enterprise. The SME’s is expected to have the highest growth rate, as these solutions help improve their operational efficiency, streamline their operations, and enhance the existing customer experience. With technological advancements, various software solutions can be offered as per the demands of customers. This enables SMEs to pay only for what they require. Currently, companies need to come up with real-time data analytics for better results and instant remedial actions.

The MDM market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some large multinational players are showing interests to open new offices in the region, and a lot of new entrepreneur setups are taking place, who are adopting the newer technologies to have a competitive advantage over the established players. China, Japan, Singapore, and India have shown ample growth opportunities by adopting MDM solutions and services in the market.

Key Market Players

Some major players in the Master Data Management Market include IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), TIBCO Software (US), Informatica (US), Talend (US), Cloudera (US), Riversand (US), SyncForce (US), and Stibo Systems (Denmark).

