Prairie Centre Credit Union extends and expands partnership with ASAPP OXP
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP Financial Technology is pleased to announce that Prairie Centre Credit Union has renewed their ASAPP OXP software license for another term so they can continue to benefit from Canada’s most complete omnichannel account and lending origination platform.
After becoming an ASAPP Client-Partner in July 2019, Prairie Centre Credit Union has worked closely with ASAPP on delivering a streamlined product suite as part of their digital transformation process. Their renewal, which enables them to continue to offer retail members digital-first products and services also incorporates an expansion of platform origination capabilities across the next 12 months.
Beginning Fall 2022, Prairie Centre Credit Union will begin phasing in the expansion of ASAPP OXP Origination Software starting with the business banking channel, offering their business members access to digital-first products and services through ASAPP OXP Account Origination Software. In early 2023, both retail, business, and agriculture members will have the capabilities to apply for loans, residential mortgages, and revolving credit products through the ASAPP OXP Lending Origination Software, signifying Prairie Centre Credit Unions’ dedication and commitment to providing their members with a world-class omnichannel experience and showcasing their confidence in the ASAPP Platform.
“We’re thrilled to be renewing our relationship with ASAPP,” said Blair Wingert, Chief Executive Officer of Prairie Centre Credit Union. “Their software platform has really strengthened our digital presence, created efficiencies in-branch and enabled us to innovatively transform the channels which provide services to our members across the prairies. We look forward to building on this partnership to bring enhanced services to even more of our members.”
Along with the expanded software capabilities, Prairie Centre Credit Union will continue to leverage ASAPP’s Platform Strategy team to tailor innovative products and services designed to support regional marketing campaigns. Prairie Centre Credit Union plays an important role in Saskatchewan’s agriculture sector, this continued investment showcases to both the members’ and the province, their continued support towards innovation.
“Prairie Centre Credit Union has been a phenomenal Client-Partner,” said JR Pieman, President and CEO at ASAPP. “Their forward-thinking industry knowledge combined with our digital expertise has led to great results for both our organizations.”
To learn more about the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform or to schedule a demo for your organization please visit us at www.asappbanking.com.
- 30 -
About Prairie Centre Credit Union
Prairie Centre Credit Union is a financial cooperative that was born on the prairies for people who want to live, work, and prosper here. Our goal at Prairie Centre is not about being different, it's about being relevant to you. Our prairie uniqueness requires a banking relationship built on local understanding, knowledge, and product and service excellence. With 16 branches and almost 16,000 members, we’re ready to help grow your money.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
Tony Dunham
After becoming an ASAPP Client-Partner in July 2019, Prairie Centre Credit Union has worked closely with ASAPP on delivering a streamlined product suite as part of their digital transformation process. Their renewal, which enables them to continue to offer retail members digital-first products and services also incorporates an expansion of platform origination capabilities across the next 12 months.
Beginning Fall 2022, Prairie Centre Credit Union will begin phasing in the expansion of ASAPP OXP Origination Software starting with the business banking channel, offering their business members access to digital-first products and services through ASAPP OXP Account Origination Software. In early 2023, both retail, business, and agriculture members will have the capabilities to apply for loans, residential mortgages, and revolving credit products through the ASAPP OXP Lending Origination Software, signifying Prairie Centre Credit Unions’ dedication and commitment to providing their members with a world-class omnichannel experience and showcasing their confidence in the ASAPP Platform.
“We’re thrilled to be renewing our relationship with ASAPP,” said Blair Wingert, Chief Executive Officer of Prairie Centre Credit Union. “Their software platform has really strengthened our digital presence, created efficiencies in-branch and enabled us to innovatively transform the channels which provide services to our members across the prairies. We look forward to building on this partnership to bring enhanced services to even more of our members.”
Along with the expanded software capabilities, Prairie Centre Credit Union will continue to leverage ASAPP’s Platform Strategy team to tailor innovative products and services designed to support regional marketing campaigns. Prairie Centre Credit Union plays an important role in Saskatchewan’s agriculture sector, this continued investment showcases to both the members’ and the province, their continued support towards innovation.
“Prairie Centre Credit Union has been a phenomenal Client-Partner,” said JR Pieman, President and CEO at ASAPP. “Their forward-thinking industry knowledge combined with our digital expertise has led to great results for both our organizations.”
To learn more about the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform or to schedule a demo for your organization please visit us at www.asappbanking.com.
- 30 -
About Prairie Centre Credit Union
Prairie Centre Credit Union is a financial cooperative that was born on the prairies for people who want to live, work, and prosper here. Our goal at Prairie Centre is not about being different, it's about being relevant to you. Our prairie uniqueness requires a banking relationship built on local understanding, knowledge, and product and service excellence. With 16 branches and almost 16,000 members, we’re ready to help grow your money.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
Tony Dunham
ASAPP Financial Technology
+1 705-297-2276
email us here