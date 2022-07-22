Christine Brown Named Director of Captive Insurance.

Contact:

Brittany Nevins | Captive Insurance Economic Development Director

Vermont Department of Economic Development

(802) 398-5192; brittany.nevins@vermont.gov

CHRISTINE BROWN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF CAPTIVE INSURANCE

Vermont Continues to Promote from Within, Ensuring Stability of the Domicile

Montpelier, Vt. – Assistant Director Christine Brown has been promoted to Director of Captive Insurance at the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR). Christine will be filling the role that Sandy Bigglestone holds, who will be appointed to Deputy Commissioner of the Division when David Provost retires at the end of August.

“Christine Brown is the most eligible and obvious choice for Director of Captive Insurance. Christine has performed at an exceptional level, already participates in many of the tasks involving the Director role, and applies the standards valued in the work of the DFR,” said Sandy Bigglestone. “She has established herself as a respected and appreciated member of the Captive Division’s leadership team.”

Christine started working for the Captive Insurance Division in 2003 as an Examiner. Prior to joining the Division, she worked for six years collectively at Johnson Lambert and Ernst & Young as an Auditor. Over the years she worked her way up to Examiner in Charge and Assistant Chief Examiner, to eventually become the Assistant Director of the Division in 2016. Christine has an MBA and Masters in Accounting from Northeastern University and is a Certified Financial Examiner from the Society of Financial Examiners.

“In my many years of working with Christine I have come to know her as one of the most talented, professional, and dedicated captive insurance regulators around, as well as one of the friendliest and most thoughtful,” said Dan Petterson, Director of Examinations, DFR. “Christine’s contributions to our successes are immeasurable. We are fortunate to have an individual as accomplished and collaborative as Christine to take on the responsibility of Captives Director and to help ensure Vermont’s tradition of gold standard regulation.”

“Christine’s promotion is well deserved as her experience, technical knowledge, skills, and abilities have enabled Vermont to strengthen its position as the leading captive domicile in the US and a powerhouse across the globe. Her continued success as a result of hard work, perseverance and industry knowledge sets a great example,” said Jay Curtis, Associate Director, Captive & Insurance Management, AON.

“I have worked with Christine through all her years at the department – she is knowledgeable, thoughtful, and thorough, all attributes that make an excellent regulator,” said Mary Desranleau, Senior Vice President – Captives, North America, Artex Risk Solutions. “She is always professional and a pleasure to work with. I look forward to working with Christine in her new position and continuing to foster the growth of Vermont captives.”

“The quality and stability within captive regulation in Vermont is proven yet again. What an awesome choice to have Christine Brown succeed Sandy Bigglestone as the Department of Financial Regulation’s next Director of Captive Insurance. Christine has a long relationship with the VCIA and has served as a thought leader within the industry for many years,” said Kevin Mead, President of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association (VCIA). “All of my colleagues here at the VCIA join me in wishing her the best in this appointment, and we look forward to seeing her in a few short weeks at the VCIA conference.”

“The promotion of another expert regulator from within helps contribute to broader stability within the domicile and commitment to Vermont’s quality regulatory standard,” said Brittany Nevins, Captive Insurance Economic Development Director, Vermont’s Department of Economic Development. “While there have been many transitions there is a sense of confidence in the future because a pipeline of leaders have been developed over many years throughout Vermont’s 40 year history as a captive insurance domicile. Promoting Christine was an obvious choice and will serve Vermont well.”

“During my 20+ year career in captive insurance, I have had the privilege of working with and learning from the best and brightest in the industry, most recently as Assistant Director supporting Sandy Bigglestone and Dave Provost. I am honored to have been chosen for the Director position under Sandy’s leadership. I look forward to continuing to grow and support the industry, together with my amazing colleagues at DFR and our valued industry partners as we promote Vermont’s standard of excellence.” said Christine Brown.

DFR is actively planning for a replacement for the Assistant Director, Captive Insurance Division position.

For more information on Vermont's captive insurance industry, visit www.vermontcaptive.com

About Vermont Captive Insurance

Captive insurance is a regulated form of self-insurance that has existed since the 1960’s and has been a part of the Vermont insurance industry since 1981, when Vermont passed the Special Insurer Act. Captive insurance companies are formed by companies or groups of companies as a form of alternative insurance to better manage their own risk. Captives are commonly used for corporate lines of insurance such as property, general liability, products liability, or professional liability.