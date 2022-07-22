Contact:

Rejoice Scherry

Historic Sites Regional Administrator

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation

(802) 672-3773, Rejoice.Scherry@vermont.gov

PLYMOUTH CELEBRATES OLD HOME DAY AUGUST 6TH

PLYMOUTH NOTCH, VT – The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is hosting Plymouth Old Home Day on Saturday, August 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The featured event of the day is a re-enactment of the Presidential Oath of Office administered to then-Vice President Calvin Coolidge by his father on August 3, 1923 at 2:47 in the morning. The re-enactment will take place at 2:47 p.m. on the steps of the Coolidge Homestead with descendants of the Coolidge family playing key roles.

Come early to tour the village where President Coolidge was born and grew up. In addition to guided tours of Coolidge’s birthplace and boyhood homes, visitors may explore the Museum and Education Center, Summer White House, Wilder barns, Top of the Notch Tearoom and guest cabins, and walking trails. Special guests will be onsite to provide demonstrations of period trades, crafts, and pastimes including sheep shearing, straw hat braiding, spinning, horology (clocks and time keeping) and listening to a phonograph. No visit to Plymouth is complete without stopping by the Plymouth Artisan Cheese Factory to see cheese making in action.

The Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation invites the public to join the Coolidge cousins for two programs. The first, to be held in the church at 10:00 a.m., is a panel presentation entitled “Cottenham to Watertown and Beyond” about the journey of the Coolidge family from England to Massachusetts. The second is a “Spirits of the Notch” ghostly encounter to be held in the Plymouth Notch cemetery at 3:30. Costumed actors portraying Coolidge family members and Achsa Sprague, a renown spiritualist of the 1850s, will share the stories of their historic lives in Plymouth.

Visitors are welcome to bring a lunch and enjoy the picnic tables or support the Plymouth Volunteer Fire department by purchasing a Chicken BBQ Lunch.

Admission tickets are required for touring the historic village and can be purchased on the day at the Museum and Education Center. Adults are $10.00 and Children up to 15 are $2.00. A family rate of $25.00 is also available.

The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is open for the season until October 17 on Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on events at the Coolidge State Historic Site or other Vermont historic sites, please go to https://historicsites.vermont.gov/calendar. Check us out on Facebook at Vermont State Historic Sites.

About the Division for Historic Preservation

The Vermont State Historic Sites are owned and operated by the Division for Historic Preservation, which is part of the Department of Housing and Community Development. The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works to support vibrant and resilient communities, promote safe and affordable housing for all, protect the state’s historic resources, and improve the quality of life for Vermonters.