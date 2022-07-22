Contacts

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT AWARDS

Funds to Support Mixed-Income Housing, ADA Accessibility Improvements and Community Enrichment Facilities

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced recipients of $2.22 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) federal funding through the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP). The funding will support six projects throughout Vermont, including three mixed income housing developments, planning for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility improvements and the revitalization of community facilities.

“The Community Development Block Grant program is an essential resource for Vermont, supporting important projects that benefit Vermonters and their communities,” said Governor Scott. “Bringing together public and private partners, the program makes a big difference in our redevelopment and revitalization efforts throughout all corners of the state.”

CDBG funds provide federal funding to help local communities address priority projects that primarily benefit individuals of low or moderate income. CDBG supports a wide range of projects, including for planning and implementation of housing, economic development, public infrastructure, and community facilities such as childcare and senior centers.

“The CDBG program has been a crucial funding source for 40 years in Vermont,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “CDBG funding invests in local community development projects which expand low-income families’ access to opportunity in Vermont."

In a joint statement, Senator Patrick Leahy (D), Senator Bernie Sanders (I), and Representative Peter Welch (D) said: “Vermont has long benefited from Community Development Block Grant awards, which transform communities by creating opportunities for Vermonters and helping to drive our local economies. This critical federal funding supports such priorities as mixed-income housing, ADA compliance in community facilities and so much more. We are pleased to advocate each year for these federal investments, and we know Vermont and Vermonters make the most of them.”

This year, recipients include the city of South Burlington and Ascend Housing Allies, who were jointly awarded $1 million to develop 94 units of new mixed-income apartments in two separate 47-unit buildings.

“The Community Development Block Grant award from VCDP will allow Summit Properties, in partnership with subgrantee Ascend Housing, to move forward with one of the State of Vermont’s most ambitious affordable housing projects to date,” said Tom Getz, chief executive officer of Summit Properties. “Especially in today’s construction environment, affordable housing requires leadership and support from the State of Vermont, its partner agencies, and local municipalities. VCDP’s and the City of South Burlington’s support for this project puts that leadership on full display and will make an impact on more than 100 people seeking an affordable housing option to live and work in Chittenden County.”

The Fiscal Year 2022 Community Development Block Grants were awarded to six projects, including:

Town of Arlington for community revitalization and gathering space.

Town of Highgate to explore development of a mixed-use property and library.

Town of Pittsford to explore development of community programming space.

Town of Randolph for affordable rental housing.

City of South Burlington for mixed income housing.

City of Vergennes to plan for ADA renovations of the Vergennes Opera House.

For details on these CDBG awardees and projects click here.

