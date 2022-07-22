Construction scheduled to begin July 26 on ND 8 near Halliday

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 26, on North Dakota Highway 8 in Halliday and run north to Lake Sakakawea.



This is a chip seal project that includes lane striping.



Travelers should expect minor delays and reduced speeds. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present throughout the duration of the project.



The project is expected to be complete in early August.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



