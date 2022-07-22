Bridge Replacement Project Begins Next Week on Moreland Township Road in Moreland Township, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2069 (Moreland Township Road) will be closed started next week in Moreland Township, Lycoming County, for a bridge replacement project.

On Monday, July 25, Moreland Township Road will be closed between Old Lairdsville Road and Church Drive, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins to remove the bridge spanning Broad Run. A detour using Route 118 and Dairy Farm Road will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Work on this project includes removal of the existing bridge, installation of a box culvert, paving, paint, guiderails, and signs. Work is expected to be completed by the end of September of 2022, weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

