Route 32 (Bridge Street) Lane Closure Weekdays for Local Safety Improvement Project in Morrisville Borough

07/22/2022

King of Prussia, PA – A weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 32 (Bridge Street) between Pennsylvania Avenue and Morris Avenue in Morrisville Borough, Bucks County, on Wednesday, July 27, through Wednesday, November 30, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, under a Morrisville Borough project to improve a safe connection for pedestrians and bicyclists traversing the Delaware Canal Towpath.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin













MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797











