King of Prussia, PA – A weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 32 (Bridge Street) between Pennsylvania Avenue and Morris Avenue in Morrisville Borough, Bucks County, on Wednesday, July 27, through Wednesday, November 30, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, under a Morrisville Borough project to improve a safe connection for pedestrians and bicyclists traversing the Delaware Canal Towpath.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #
You just read:
Route 32 (Bridge Street) Lane Closure Weekdays for Local Safety Improvement Project in Morrisville Borough
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.