Flexible Solar Panels Market is Envisioned to Surpass $914.07 Million by 2030

Allied Market

Rapidly growing importance of renewable energy especially related to solar energy led to the surge in the demand for solar PV industries.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flexible Solar Panels Market by Type (Amorphous Silicon, Cadmium Telluride, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, and Others) and Application (Residential, Industrial, Aerospace, Automobile, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global flexible solar panels industry generated $464.31 million in 2020, and estimated to reach $914.07 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand for green and clean energy sources and rise in electricity generation pressure in the urbanized areas of the world drive the growth of the global flexible solar panels market. However, lack of technological awareness regarding functioning of flexible solar cell hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in the electrification of rural parts in majority of developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (202 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15273

The global flexible solar panels market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the copper indium gallium selenide segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global flexible solar panels market, and is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to its ability to expand the solar photovoltaic capacity and rise in investment and construction of smart buildings in the developed and developing countries. However, the cadmium telluride segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global flexible solar panels market, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This is due to significant number of megacities, ever-increasing population, and rise in application of the building-integrated photovoltaic systems in this region. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Purchase Options: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flexible-solar-panels-market/purchase-options

The major companies profiled in this report include Alta Devices, Enecom, Flisom, Global Solar Energy, Inc., Miasole, Powerfilm Solar, Inc., Solbian, Solopower System, Sun Harmonics, and Sunpower Corporation. Rapid industrialization, modernization, and spread of information through internet led to the development of tourism industry, which in-turn has fueled the demand for flexible solar panels. Additional growth strategies such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership, and research & innovation in the solar energy application have led to attain key developments in the global flexible solar panels market trends.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Flexible Solar Panels Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15273?reqfor=covid

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Flexible Solar Panels Market

• Emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the market during this period.

• This impact is mostly attributed to the significant disruptions in the raw material transportation, presence of low-labor, led to shutdown of many manufacturing industries led to decline of demand power hence decrease in the demand for Flexible Solar Panels market during this period.

• The decrease in demand for many non-essential products and shut down of electrical, automotive, and other solar panel related industries has created a negative impact on the development of market.

• The increasing demand for environment friendly resources and increase in awareness among the people regarding the advantages of the power generate from solar panels towards environment will provide good opportunities for the growth of Flexible Solar Panels market.

• Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to have great impact on the development of Flexible Solar Panels market growth in this forecast period.

