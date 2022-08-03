New Menopause Narratives Being Created At Event In Stratford, London
In the aftermath of the recent Davina McCall documentary on menopause, it is time to really explore the truth about this empowering time in a woman's life.
“The Potent Power of Menopause” has me perceiving menopause on a whole other level. The stories make me feel excited! A must read for anyone who wants to prepare for or have compassion for those in it”LONDON, ENGLAND, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most culturally diverse regions of London is playing host to an open discussion on the real power behind embracing a multifaceted approach to menopause. Both conversations, menopause and diversity, are talked about in more places now than ever, and yet both are still vastly misunderstood.
— Chef Doris Fin
With more conversations being had on the subject of menopause, diversity equity and inclusion, and with world events concerning global health and freedoms, many women around the world are questioning the real impact of staying silent.
Stratford, London – Su Winsbury, Wellbeing and Empowerment Coach, Burnout Recovery Specialist, and co-author of the deeply insightful anthology The Potent Power of Menopause: A Culturally Diverse Perspective on Feminine Transformation is hosting this event along with fellow authors Dawn Bates, Fiona Whitfield and Kate Usher, and special guest Pelvic Floor Health Coach Charlotte Fitzgerald.
Respect for diversity and equity is a hot topic, so too are the hot flashes of a woman during the most transformational time in her life. With shortages and some of the most basic requirements of HRT medications being restricted, many women are choosing to no longer suffer in silence. Women who swore by HRT are now starting to look for alternative health options, rather than just more medication and pharmaceuticals.
The event promises to be honest, frank and insightful – as well as funny - just like the book itself, which showcases powerful voices from 6 countries, more than 11 cultures and various belief systems from around the world.
With this being one of the first events held at the newly opened LightHouse & Gardens in Stratford E20, a meanwhile project offering a wellbeing and community centre alongside the gardens which are open to members of the public for rest, relaxation and community events, Winsbury and her team are excited to showcase the dynamism the space has allowed them to create.
The authors and special guest Charlotte will make full use of this unique and flexible space to deliver a series of fun and informative workshops which require the guest’s participation.
Each of the workshops will reflect the subjects covered within each author’s chapter and provide those who have a voice and great ideas to come along and get involved in creating a new and inclusive narrative for all women.
Being up close and personal with the authors is an exciting opportunity for many, especially for those who wish to be part of a much bigger conversation. Findings from the event will be looked at in greater detail to see how best Winsbury and her team can deliver the right kind of support for the women, families and organisations locally, whilst Bates and fellow authors will work on additional projects across the world.
"As women we have been told many things about ourselves over the centuries, it is never ending. Always a new distraction from who we truly are on the inside. Menopause gifts us an opportunity to discover ourselves on a whole new level" says Bates, lead author and publisher of The Potent Power of Menopause, and a further 16 books. “When we read, we go deeper within, that’s why meeting our readers, the fellow voices out in the community, and having conversations with each other is so important. Our voices are stronger together”.
Winsbury says “Education about the menopause leaves much to be desired. Whilst it is slowly coming into public awareness, this key stage of a woman’s life actually has much to be celebrated and revered. Rather than fear this time of life or enter it completely unprepared and unaware as so many women do, it is time we open up conversations, educate women AND men of all ages so that we approach menopause from an empowered and knowledgeable position. It is time to once again respect, honour and appreciate the wisdom of women in their third age.”
*Signed copies of The Potent Power of Menopause will be available to purchase at the event.
*Doors open at 9:45am on the morning of 8th August 2023. The event will start at 10am and run until 1pm. Refreshments will also be served, and an opportunity for press talks will take place after the event during 1pm to 2pm.
The LightHouse & Gardens, 38 Celebration Way, Stratford E20 1DB (opposite Stratford International station).
Purchase your copy of The Potent Power of Menopause: A Culturally Diverse Perspective on Feminine Transformation on amazon.com or check out https://dawnbates.com/menopause
