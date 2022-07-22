Outsourced Accounting Firm Launches Services for Nonprofit Organizations

A Hilton Head Island accounting firm is expanding its services to include financial management for nonprofit organizations.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit organizations typically struggle with internal controls, compliance and keeping donors and board members happy. The accounting team at Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC can help.

The outsourced accounting firm based out of Hilton Head Island combines the three most important pillars of nonprofit financial management — bookkeeping, accounting and CFO services.

“Our goal is to help nonprofit organizations make informed financial decisions that lead to a sustainable community impact,” said Alexandria Romero, a Certified Public Accountant, who is leading the firm’s nonprofit accounting effort.

Romero brings extensive experience from the nonprofit sector in her role as a Virtual CFO for Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC. Among the many nonprofit services offered by the firm:

• grant writing and tracking;

• internal controls development, implementation, maintenance, and review;

• monthly board reports;

• financial forecasting and planning;

• federal grant compliance;

• fixed asset replacement planning;

• audit preparation; and

• maintaining tax-exempt status.

Romero previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Pueblo City-County Library District in Pueblo, CO, overseeing a more than $14 million budget. Her recent accolades include winning the AICPA’s 2021 Outstanding Young CPA award, being named one of the global “Top 50 Women in Accounting” by Women In Accounting and 2021 CPA Practice Advisor’s “40 Under 40” Accounting Professionals.

“We understand how one donation or one grant could mean shutting your doors,” Romero said. “We become part of your team and remove the stress of having to fund and staff a finance department.”

About Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC:

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC, based in Hilton Head, SC, specializes in virtual CFO services for nonprofit organizations, as well as marketing and creative agencies. The team at Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC uses the latest cloud technology, automation and business intelligence tools to inform strategic decision-making for their clients. The firm’s clients are geographically diverse, ranging from Rhode Island to Florida to California and everywhere in between. For more information, visit betterwaycpa.com.