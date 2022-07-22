Treadmill Market is Projected to Reach $5,932.0 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 5.1%, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “global treadmill market by product type, end use, distribution channel and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global treadmill market size was valued at $3,284.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,932.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4286

Increase in health & fitness awareness, penetration of international brands, rise in culture of gym across the globe drive the growth of the global treadmill market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the closure of gyms and fitness centers increased the demand for personal fitness equipment including treadmills across the developing nations.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Treadmill is widely used for physical fitness equipment for weight management and improving body stamina & muscular strength. Mostly used treadmills are motorized or electronic, owing to advance features offered to users. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in obese population, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive growth of the global treadmill market.

Based on type, the market is classified into manual and electronic. The electronic segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4286

On the basis of end use, the market is categorized into residential, institutional, and commercial. The commercial segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. Moreover, the segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global treadmill market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global treadmill market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Johnson Health Tech, Health & Fitness, Technogym, True Fitness Technology, Inc., Nautilus, Inc., Life Fitness Inc., and Landice, Inc., TrueForm, and Woodway.

Key findings of the study:

• By product type, the electronic segment accounted for the highest treadmill market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

• By end use, the commercial segment accounted for the highest treadmill market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

• By distribution channel, the specialty segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

• By Region, North America occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the treadmill market forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://bit.ly/3b9rqSd

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.