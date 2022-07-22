Meet Teresa Tu, Employer Outreach Officer with the Office of Immigration

CANADA, July 22 - Teresa Tu provides support to Island business owners by connecting them with global talent when they are having trouble filling job vacancies locally.

“We help businesses grow and succeed by connecting employers with international recruits who have unique skills to help Island businesses thrive,” explains Tu.

Once they find a match, Tu helps guide business owners through requirements and assists workers by directing them to service providers that will help them get settled, such as, finding a place to live, registering their kids in schools, getting their driver’s license and lots more.

Tu says she loves her job.

“I came to PEI in 2010 as an international student and went to high school at Colonel Gray Senior High in Charlottetown. I decided to stay on the Island for university and completed my Business degree at UPEI. There were such great opportunities here that I never left.”

Tu and her colleagues also work closely with post-secondary institutions on PEI to support international graduates and inform them about job opportunities that are available if they choose to stay on the Island.

“We host informative events, meet with students in person and bring past international graduates to talk to them too. These students and new graduates have so much to offer so it feels great to help them find the right place to begin their careers.

I really love my job. I enjoy helping foreign nationals start their new lives in their new country, while also helping the PEI labor market. It’s a win-win!”