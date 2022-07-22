Louisiana Department of Health, Where Y'Art Works host creative COVID-19 vaccine event showcasing Louisiana artists illustrating what it means to 'Bring Back Louisiana'

Where Y’Art Works will host a COVID-19 vaccine event on Friday, July 29, showcasing artwork from Louisiana artists illustrating what it means to “Bring Back Louisiana” from the pandemic. The fun-filled event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at the Where Y’Art Works gallery located at 1901 Royal St. in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) andwill host a COVID-19 vaccine event on Friday, July 29, showcasing artwork from Louisiana artists illustrating what it means to “Bring Back Louisiana” from the pandemic. The fun-filled event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at thegallery located at 1901 Royal St. in New Orleans.

Xavier University and Ochsner Health will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations, conducting BMI and blood pressure screenings, and distributing information on nutrition and cancer awareness. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available to everyone ages 12 and up.

Through a partnership with local art gallery and curator Where Y'Art Works and arts councils around the state, the Bring Back Louisiana campaign worked with local artists from each of Louisiana's nine public health regions to illustrate what it means to "Bring Back Louisiana" from the pandemic in their respective regions. During the vaccination event, guests will have the opportunity to not only ensure they are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, but also meet the artists and learn about what inspired them to create their unique works.

Bring Back Louisiana is the name of LDH’s COVID-19 vaccine education campaign – a statewide effort to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get the vaccine so we can get back to all the things we love about Louisiana.

here. You can see the full Bring Back Louisiana collection

“As we transition out of COVID-19 crisis mode, we are committed to making sure residents know the importance of staying up to date on their vaccines, all while celebrating the rich, diverse cultures of our state,” said Region 1 (New Orleans) Medical Director Dr. Shantel Hebert-Magee. “This event is yet another example of our continued dedication to meeting people where they are.”

“Our creative communities statewide took a major hit these past two-and-a-half years. But we need art in times of crisis - to communicate, to inspire, and to bring people and ideas together. That’s what makes partnerships like ours with the Bring Back Louisiana campaign so important,” said Where Y’Art Works Co-founder and Creative Director Cat Todd.

Both CDC and LDH recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated and that everyone ages 12 and up get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible.