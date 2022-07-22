Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,028 in the last 365 days.

Louisiana Department of Health, Where Y'Art Works host creative COVID-19 vaccine event showcasing Louisiana artists illustrating what it means to 'Bring Back Louisiana'

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and Where Y’Art Works will host a COVID-19 vaccine event on Friday, July 29, showcasing artwork from Louisiana artists illustrating what it means to “Bring Back Louisiana” from the pandemic. The fun-filled event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at the Where Y’Art Works gallery located at 1901 Royal St. in New Orleans. 

 

Xavier University and Ochsner Health will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations, conducting BMI and blood pressure screenings, and distributing information on nutrition and cancer awareness. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available to everyone ages 12 and up.

 

Through a partnership with local art gallery and curator Where Y’Art Works and arts councils around the state, the Bring Back Louisiana campaign worked with local artists from each of Louisiana’s nine public health regions to illustrate what it means to “Bring Back Louisiana” from the pandemic in their respective regions. During the vaccination event, guests will have the opportunity to not only ensure they are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, but also meet the artists and learn about what inspired them to create their unique works. 

 

Bring Back Louisiana is the name of LDH’s COVID-19 vaccine education campaign – a statewide effort to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get the vaccine so we can get back to all the things we love about Louisiana. 

 

 

You can see the full Bring Back Louisiana collection here.

 

“As we transition out of COVID-19 crisis mode, we are committed to making sure residents know the importance of staying up to date on their vaccines, all while celebrating the rich, diverse cultures of our state,” said Region 1 (New Orleans) Medical Director Dr. Shantel Hebert-Magee. “This event is yet another example of our continued dedication to meeting people where they are.”

 

“Our creative communities statewide took a major hit these past two-and-a-half years. But we need art in times of crisis - to communicate, to inspire, and to bring people and ideas together. That’s what makes partnerships like ours with the Bring Back Louisiana campaign so important,” said Where Y’Art Works Co-founder and Creative Director Cat Todd.

 

Both CDC and LDH recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated and that everyone ages 12 and up get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible. 

 

If you have questions about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines or you need support, call the Louisiana COVID-19 Support Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. For a list of locations near you, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

You just read:

Louisiana Department of Health, Where Y'Art Works host creative COVID-19 vaccine event showcasing Louisiana artists illustrating what it means to 'Bring Back Louisiana'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.