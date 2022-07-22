The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Orlando Area June 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Orlando Metro Area Private Sector Employment Up 7.2 Percent Over The Year

Orlando, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Orlando area’s private sector employment increased by 7.2 percent (+82,100 jobs) over the year, representing the second highest number of private sector jobs gained over the year in June 2022 among all metro areas. The Orlando area’s labor force increased by 64,121 over the year in June 2022, an increase of 4.8 percent. In June 2022, the Orlando area’s unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, a decrease of 2.5 percentage points from 5.7 percent reported in June 2021.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 37,600 jobs; trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 19,400 jobs; and professional and business services, increasing by 16,600 jobs. The Orlando metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in leisure and hospitality and professional and business services in June 2022.

Florida’s June 2022 data shows that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months in June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s private sector employment continues to show strong and steady growth—as of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months

Data in the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 603,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide June 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.



