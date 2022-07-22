The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Jacksonville Area June 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Jacksonville Metro Area Private Sector Employment Up 5.8 Percent Over the Year in June 2022

Jacksonville, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Jacksonville area’s private sector employment increased by 5.8 percent over the year in June 2022, adding 38,000 jobs. The Jacksonville area’s total nonagricultural employment increased by 5.2 percent over the year in June 2022 (+37,600 jobs). The Jacksonville area labor force increased by 4.6 percent (+36,482) over the year in June 2022. The Jacksonville area unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in June 2022, down 1.7 percentage points from the June 2021 rate of 4.6 percent.

The Jacksonville area industry gaining the most jobs over the year in June 2022 was professional and business services, growing by 16,000 jobs. In June 2022, the Jacksonville metro area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate among all metro areas in professional and business services (+14.0 percent).

Florida’s June 2022 data shows that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months in June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s private sector employment continues to show strong and steady growth—as of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months

Data in the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 603,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide June 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

