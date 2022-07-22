Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,028 in the last 365 days.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Fort Lauderdale Area June 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Ft. Lauderdale Metro Area Employment Up 4.4 Percent Over the Year In June 2022

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Fort Lauderdale area employment increased by 4.4 percent (+36,800 jobs) over the year in June 2022. The Fort Lauderdale metro area added 36,800 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.0 percent increase. The Fort Lauderdale area labor force also grew by 33,339 over the year, an increase of 3.2 percent.

The Fort Lauderdale metro area’s June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.0 percent, down 2.5 percentage points from the year ago rate of 5.5 percent. The Fort Lauderdale metro area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were professional and business services, increasing by 13,100  jobs; leisure and hospitality, increasing by 9,400 jobs; and trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 9,300 jobs.

Florida’s June 2022 data shows that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months in June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s private sector employment continues to show strong and steady growth—as of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months

Data in the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 603,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide June 2022 employment  data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.       

###

You just read:

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Fort Lauderdale Area June 2022 Employment Data

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.