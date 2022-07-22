The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Fort Lauderdale Area June 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Ft. Lauderdale Metro Area Employment Up 4.4 Percent Over the Year In June 2022

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Fort Lauderdale area employment increased by 4.4 percent (+36,800 jobs) over the year in June 2022. The Fort Lauderdale metro area added 36,800 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.0 percent increase. The Fort Lauderdale area labor force also grew by 33,339 over the year, an increase of 3.2 percent.

The Fort Lauderdale metro area’s June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.0 percent, down 2.5 percentage points from the year ago rate of 5.5 percent. The Fort Lauderdale metro area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were professional and business services, increasing by 13,100 jobs; leisure and hospitality, increasing by 9,400 jobs; and trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 9,300 jobs.

Florida’s June 2022 data shows that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months in June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s private sector employment continues to show strong and steady growth—as of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months

Data in the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 603,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide June 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

