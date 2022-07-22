The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area June 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Miami Metro Area Gains Highest Number of Private Sector Jobs Among All Metro Areas in June 2022

Miami, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami metro area gained the highest number of private sector jobs among all metro areas in June 2022. The Miami metro area also had the fastest private sector over-the-year job growth rate in June 2022. The Miami metro area’s nonagricultural employment increased by 84,600 jobs (+7.3 percent) over the year. Private sector jobs in the Miami metro area grew by 8.3 percent in June 2022, an increase of 85,200 jobs over the year. The Miami metro area’s unemployment rate dropped 3.6 percentage points over the year to 2.2 percent. The Miami area labor force increased by 25,831 over the year, a 2.0 percent increase.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 27,100 jobs; leisure and hospitality, increasing by 18,900 jobs; and professional and business services, increasing by 14,600 jobs. The Miami metro area led all metro areas in job gains over the year in trade, transportation, and utilities (+27,100 jobs); education and health services (+8,300 jobs); manufacturing (+4,900 jobs); other services (+4,000 jobs); and construction (+2,800 jobs).

Florida’s June 2022 data shows that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months in June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s private sector employment continues to show strong and steady growth—as of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months

Data in the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 603,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers

To view the statewide June 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

