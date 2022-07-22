Submit Release
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Southwest Florida June 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Southwest Florida Private Sector Employment Up 19,000 Over the Year in June 2022

Naples, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 19,712 over the year in June 2022. The Fort Myers area labor force in June 2022 grew 12,243 over the year, a 3.4 percent increase, and the Naples area labor force increased by 7,469 over the year, a 4.2 percent increase.  

The Fort Myers area private sector employment grew by 11,400 jobs over the year, an increase of 4.8 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 3,100 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Fort Myers area was 2.9 percent in June 2022, down from 4.8 percent reported in June 2021. 

The Naples area private sector employment increased by 7,600 jobs over the year, an increase of 5.4 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was construction, increasing by 1,600 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Naples area was 2.8 percent in June 2022, down from 4.3 percent reported in June 2021. 

Florida’s June 2022 data shows that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months in June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s private sector employment continues to show strong and steady growth—as of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months

Data in the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 603,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers. 

To view the statewide June 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.     

