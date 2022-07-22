The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the West Palm Beach Area June 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces West Palm Beach Private Sector Employment Up More Than 31,000 Over the Year in June 2022

West Palm Beach, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the West Palm Beach area labor force increased by 4.0 percent (+29,304) over the year in June 2022. The West Palm Beach Area’s private sector employment also increased by 5.5 percent (+31,100 jobs) over the year in June 2022. The West Palm Beach area unemployment rate decreased to 3.0 percent in June 2022, down 1.9 percentage points from 4.9 reported in June 2021.

In the West Palm Beach area, the industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 10,100 jobs. In June 2022, the West Palm Beach area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate among all metro areas in other services (+10.7 percent).

Florida’s June 2022 data shows that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months in June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s private sector employment continues to show strong and steady growth—as of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months

Data in the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 603,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide June 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

###



