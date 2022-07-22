The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Tampa Area June 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Tampa Private Sector Employment Up 5.5% Over the Year in June 2022

Tampa, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Tampa metro area led all metro areas in job gains over the year in financial activities (+7,000 jobs) and information (+1,900 jobs). The Tampa area also gained the third highest number of private sector jobs of all metro areas in the state, adding 67,600 new private sector jobs over the year, representing a 5.5 percent increase. The Tampa area’s labor force grew by 60,677 over the year in June 2022, a 3.8 percent increase. The Tampa area’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in June 2022, a decrease of 1.9 percentage points from the year ago rate of 4.8 percent.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+19,300 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+15,500 jobs); and professional and business services (+10,600 jobs).

Florida’s June 2022 data shows that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months in June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s private sector employment continues to show strong and steady growth—as of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months

Data in the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 603,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide June 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

