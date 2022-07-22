Secretary Bartenfelder Presents “Unsung Hero of Maryland Agriculture” Award for May 2022

July 22, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 22, 2022) – Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder has announced Young Sook Kim of Baltimore City as the recipient of the May “Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture” award.

After immigrating to Baltimore from South Korea in 1980, Young Sook worked a small family farm with a focus on Korean vegetables. In 1981, Young Sook started the 32nd Street/Waverly Farmers Market, still in existence today. Today, Young Sook still runs her family farm, promoting agriculture throughout her community.

“Young Sook’s dedication to promoting agriculture, including her work with the 32nd Street Waverly Farmers Market, has been of tremendous benefit to the Maryland Agricultural community, ” said Secretary Bartenfelder. “Having dedicated her life to farming, Young Sook brings knowledge of the industry, demonstrating this through her leadership. I thank her for her decades long work.”

The “Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture” award was created to honor the contributions of Marylanders working in various roles in the farming and food production industries. The department is accepting nominations on a rolling basis. To submit nominations, please fill out this form or contact Denise Burrell at denise.burrell@maryland.gov.

