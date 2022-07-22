Electric Face Cleanser Market is Projected to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% - Report by AMR

Electric Face Cleanser Market

According to a new report, The market is segmented on the basis of price range, application, distribution channel and region.

The leading market players are focused on developing new range of products to serve the rise in demand for facial care and beauty products.” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Electric Face Cleanser Market by Price Range, by Application, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The Electric Face Cleanser Market Size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The market has seen a steady decline in the pandemic as people have demanded less for non-essential items. The electric face cleanser market has seen a steady decline in the pandemic as people have demanded less for non-essential items. Markets and production units have been shutdown globally which has stopped the production, sale, and marketing of the product. This has also offered an opportunity for the companies to look after their supply chain relationship and business models for the future. The companies are aiming towards the production of new products that have fewer chances of getting contaminated with touch by hands.

Moreover, the market across the globe has witnessed continuous and sustained growth over years, owing to rise in beauty-conscious female population. Several other factors such as increase in female labor force, rise in awareness regarding maintaining prolonged beauty, and change in lifestyle have significantly created numeous Electric Face Cleanser Market Opportunity towards the growth of the electric face cleanser market trends.

Based on the application, commercial segment held the Electric Face Cleanser Market Share and is likely to remain same throughout the forecast period. Increase in number of saloons and spas that provide other additional services has led to increase in sale of skin care products and electric face cleanser, which is expected to intensify the Electric Face Cleanser Market Growth.

Household segment witness significant growth rate. As consumers become more aware of the advantages of using personal care products, the usage of electric face cleanser for personal use is increasing in households. The availability of personal care products in the market for regular use has encouraged consumers for daily usage to protect the skin from damage caused by air population, dust, and direct contact of sun rays on the skin. The use of personal care products by global consumers for personal use holds a major share in the Electric Face Cleanser Industry.

Based on the distribution channel, offline segment held the major share in the market. Online sales channel are virtual stores where goods & services do not require any physical space and are sold through websites or applications. Easy accessibility, heavy discounts, and offers on cosmetics & personal care products provided by these online platforms boost the growth of the market, thus becoming a popular medium for the purchase of electric face cleanser products.

Consumers’ skincare routine has changed by the growing perception of the risk associated with COVID-19. Consumers avoided purchasing cosmetics to focus on acquiring the necessities that were required to survive in the present pandemic crisis, which has a direct impact on the growth of the overall personal care and cosmetics sector, thus hindering the electric face cleanser market growth.

The major key players in the market are:

• L’Oréal S.A.

• Amore Pacific Corp

• Hitachi Ltd

• Conair Corp

• Clinique Laboratories

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Guthy-Renker

• Panasonic Corporation

• Foreo

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Beurer GmbH

• The Proactiv Company LLC.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the Electric Face Cleanser Industry segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric face cleanser market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing electric face cleanser market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the Electric Face Cleanser Market Size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Electric Face Cleanser Market Opportunity.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

