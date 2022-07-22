Read more about Summer Care Packages and School Supplies Donated During DCS’ statewide “Day of Service”  

ATLANTA - Employees of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) provided school supplies and care packages to those in need within their local communities on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, during the department’s statewide “Day of Service.” DCS employees distributed the collected school supplies and assembled care packages to multiple locations within their local communities.

During the agency’s special project, employees collected school supplies to include backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, hand sanitizer wipes, etc., non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, and assembled personal care packages beginning in June.

DCS Executive Operations Director Sandra Thomas states, “DCS takes very seriously our mission to become a supportive part of the communities we serve. Dedicating a day to serve others expresses that value and helps those who need it most.”

Throughout the state, DCS employees visited local schools, shelters, non-profit organizations and homeless persons in need to deliver the school supplies and care packages to those who need it the most.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold offenders accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

