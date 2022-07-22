Are you staying ahead of the game of your unexpected roof repairs?

Ultra-high-resolution photo inspections of your roof and other property assets so you can be prepared for repairs ahead of time.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smooth Skies Services today announced the launch of their unique recurring, cloud-based drone roof inspection services system.“Most homeowners are unprepared for roof repairs,” said Sandro Mazzini, Founder, and CEO of Smooth Skies Services. “We understand what it’s like to worry about unexpected costs coming out of nowhere, which is why our drone roof inspection service includes a detailed report of your roof or other assets. We provide access to progressive, historical records of how your roof is aging and make recommendations before a problem arises, so you save money.”Based inside 610 Highway Loop, Smooth Skies Services’ comprehensive drone roof inspections are available now. Their pilots are FAA Part 107 certified and also hold certifications under InterNACHI (International Association of Certified Home Inspectors), AUVSI ™, OSHA Drone Launch ™ Academy, and the pilotinstitute. Their execution plan is as simple as 1, 2, 3 (Smart, Safe, and Simple).Mazzini said, “Drone roof inspections are fast, cost-effective, and safe, so there’s no reason not to take advantage. You already have a plan to keep up with the regular maintenance of your vehicle and your HVAC system. Why shouldn’t you have a system in place to keep up with the condition of your roof? We have that system.”Smooth Skies Services makes it so easy for you to stop worrying about unexpected, expensive problems so you can anticipate them ahead of time and be prepared. Smooth Skies Services is the only drone inspection service in the Houston area that has certified drone pilots that are roof inspectors. According to Mazzini, who is available to conduct business in English or Spanish, “We are proud of our second-to-none objective detailed reports and our hassle-free account cloud storage. We don't sell roofs or just sell you photographs. We deliver unbiased comprehensive reports with recommendations so you can take care of the little problems before they become big problems.”To learn more about drone roof inspections and services go to www.smoothskiesservices.com About Smooth Skies ServicesFounded in 2022, with the objective to help each and every one of us stop stressing about unexpected, expensive problems, and evolve from having to react to solve big problems in the middle of a crisis. How? By using technology and providing objective, unique comprehensive reports that tell you what problems to address now, what should be monitored, and what could be left alone for the time being; potentially extending the life of your roof.