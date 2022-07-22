Dawn LaCarte Continues Search for Better Resources for Families Seeking Support

Dawn LaCarte, a behavioral healthcare professional, extends support to groups who share the same passion that she has for her clients and their families.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn LaCarte of Dawn LaCarte Coaching & Consulting is excited to share the news about her continuous work to improve resources for families seeking support. She is a staunch supporter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF), an organization that helps grieving families find hope and healing.

"I've spent the better part of my life studying and advocating for addiction recovery, mental health, and wellness," Dawn says. "I believe deeply in the power of empathy and compassion to cultivate resilience. We are all recovering from something."

According to Dawn, as a behavioral healthcare professional, it has always been her goal to find and create customized programs that fit the unique needs of each client and his or her family. "The Compassionate Friends has been a great resource for me, and I know it can help other families, too," she added.

TCF offers support to grieving families of all ages. The organization's programs have helped countless families find hope and healing after tragedy. Bereaved parents, siblings, and grandparents can meet together in support groups across several US states to comfort and encourage one another. They all have gone through the same thing: losing their child, sibling, or grandchild. As a result, they are able to provide genuine support, personalized comfort, and hope to one another. Aside from these local chapters, the organization also maintains online communities that serve the same purpose.

The Compassionate Friends also seek to educate the public about assisting employees or coworkers as they go through the healing process after a tragedy.

Dawn's involvement with the group is part of her continuing efforts to discover high-quality providers that share the same desire to improve families' lives. For the past 25 years, she has been traveling across the country to attend training, visit different therapeutic programs, and meet with families. With TCF, she gained more insight into grief and sobriety. "The Compassionate Friends has given me a much broader perspective on grief and recovery," she said. "I've learned that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to healing and that each family needs their own customized program."

Alongside her efforts to connect and support groups such as TCF and stay updated with the new trends in the field, she serves as the CEO of Dawn LaCarte Coaching and Consulting. Her team of passionate behavioral health experts works collaboratively to provide a comprehensive evaluation and placement.



ABOUT

Dawn LaCarte has been a behavioral healthcare professional for over 25 years. Over the years, she became a thought leader and expert in the field of addiction and has extensive experience in customizing programs to fit the needs of clients and their families. In her work with Dawn LaCarte Coaching & Consulting, she aims to help her clients regain and thrive in their lives. She travels the country to visit and learn about different treatment and therapeutic programs and meet with families to provide them with the adequate support they need.

Implementing a Family Systems Model, DLC works with parents, partners, extended family members, and other service providers to create an individualized treatment plan that meets the unique needs of each person.