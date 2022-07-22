Submit Release
.38 Special to Headline the Roll-n-Up Beer Tent Stage to Kick Off the 100th Du Quoin State Fair

Du Quoin, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair announced .38 Special will give the 100th anniversary of the fair a rocking start when they headline the Roll-n-Up Beer Tent Stage on Friday, August 26. The Southern rock band will perform hits like Hold on Loosely, Back Where You Belong, Second Chance and more, free of charge for fairgoers.


"I can think of no better way to start off the 100th anniversary than with a rock band of this caliber playing a free show," said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. ".38 Special joins a great lineup of free entertainment at our Roll-n-Up Stage. The lineup on our free stage coupled with our Grandstand makes this year's fair a can't miss event."

.38 Special will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. opening night and is just one of the rock acts that will be free featured entertainment at the Roll-n-Up Beer Tent.


The full rock music lineup for the Roll-n-Up Beer Stage includes:


Friday, August 26th- .38 Special

Thursday, September 1st- Head East

Friday, September 2nd - Badflower

Saturday, September 3rd- Hells Belles

Sunday, September 4th - Kiss Army


The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26 - September 5. Admission to the fair is free; parking is $15 for Gate 1 and $10 for all other gates.

