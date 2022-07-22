Vault Hill City Announces Early Access to its Metaverse
EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s first human-centric metaverse, Vault Hill City (VHC), today, opened its doors for an exclusive access into its metaverse. Though the metaverse is still in its earliest development phase, this release serves as the early access to the metaverse.
In this exclusive access, users can use the teleportation pad to explore various destinations in the metaverse, enjoy a walk by the beach, and explore the different galleries and sub-island for an immersive experience. A mindfulness experience has been built in the sub-island for a fully immersive meditation session.
Likewise, by exploring the three NFT galleries in VHC, users have an opportunity to not only own NFTs, but also experience them. The galleries - Organic, Minimal, and Warehouse gallery, have been built on different land types, each distinctively designed and powered by advanced interactivity to enrich user experience.
One of the attractive features of the metaverse is that users just need a PCVR compatible device to access the exciting world of VHC. An avatar can be created and customised on Vault Hill’s website to serve as users’ digital identity in the newest metaverse on the block.
“When we set out to build the metaverse, we set out with a couple of technical components and functionalities on how we engage, monetise and create the next version of being immersed in the virtual world. So early access for us means showing a few people what that looks like. We will incorporate the feedback from this release to enhance our beta version”, said Vault Hill City’s founder, Jimi Daodu.
Vault Hill City is a first-of-its-kind metaverse designed to enhance human experiences. The metaverse has been grouped into four islands each comprising of seven districts themed after seven basic human instincts. Users will be able to explore their fantasies, and also enjoy activities they do in the physical world such as interacting with other users, playing games, hosting and attending events, improving health and wellness, curating arts, and so much more.
With the creation of two digital assets to aid adoption and generate revenue – the VHC virtual land and $VHC token, users are invited to come help build the metaverse by bringing their most adventurous and mind-blowing imaginations to life in VHC.
Sign up for early access here and stay up-to-date with Vault Hill City on social media.
Media Contact:
Oyin Ajayi
Vault Hill
oyin@vaulthill.io
