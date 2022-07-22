CRO Services Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.9% During the Forecast Period 2026 | Business Growth

Healthcare CRO Services Market by

The global healthcare CRO services market size is expected to reach $66,036.80 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Rise in adoption by key players to enter into contracts with CRO service providers is anticipated to drive the healthcare CRO services market growth.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global healthcare CRO services market was pegged at $38.99 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $66.03 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Major market drivers

Rise in R&D investment and significant increase in cancer incidence across the globe have boosted the growth of the global healthcare CRO services market. However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals hampers the market growth. On the contrary, various growth opportunities in emerging economies would further propel the market growth.

The clinical research services segment dominated the market

Based on service type, the clinical research services segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global healthcare CRO services market. Moreover, the segment is expected to reach 7.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to remarkable rise in clinical trials and development of various drugs and novel molecules for the treatment of several diseases.

The pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the global healthcare CRO services market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market and is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to increased research conducted by pharmaceutical companies to develop novel products for treatment of various chronic diseases.

Key Findings of the Study:

By service type, the clinical research services segment accounted for the highest healthcare CRO services market share of 40% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 48% in 2018.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

North America held the lion's share

Based on geography, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total revenue, owing to rise in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research by industry giants in the region. However, the global healthcare CRO services market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the study period, due to rise in demand for healthcare CRO services.

Major market players

IQVIA

ICON

PRA Health Sciences

Evotec

Syneos

Medpace

Charles River

Labcorp

Syngene

Biotelemetry

Growth in R&D in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector across the globe and rise in adoption by key players to enter into contracts with CRO service providers is anticipated to drive the healthcare CRO services market growth.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

