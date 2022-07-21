Submit Release
Governor Hogan Joins Maryland Department of Agriculture for 2022 Buy Local Cookout

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today attended the 2022 Buy Local Cookout at the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) for an evening of sampling dishes prepared by local chefs with local ingredients, live music, and exhibits featuring MDA programs. The event officially kicks off “Maryland Buy Local Week” from July 22-31, which encourages Marylanders to take the Buy Local Challenge by incorporating at least one locally grown, produced, or harvested product into their meals each day.

“It is thanks to our many local chefs, farmers, distillers, brewers, growers, and watermen that agriculture continues to be the leading industry in Maryland, and this event is a great way to show our appreciation,” said Governor Hogan. “This Maryland Buy Local Week, I encourage all Marylanders to take the pledge to incorporate at least one local product into each of their meals.”

For the 2022 cookout, MDA partnered with the Restaurant Association of Maryland to host a Chef’s Competition prior to the cookout featuring Maryland agriculture and seafood products. Chefs submitted simple, but creative recipes showcasing the ways Maryland families can prepare delicious, nutritious meals at home using locally produced food. The winning chefs were awarded a ‘Golden Ticket’ to the World Food Championships in Dallas. Chefs participating in the competition also created samples for cookout attendees to taste and vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”

“It is an honor to host this year’s cookout at MDA,” said MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This event and the Buy Local Challenge are vital to the Maryland agricultural community by helping farmers and producers connect with Maryland families and chefs to explore and try new ways of experiencing fresh Maryland products.”

In addition to those contributing to the recipes featured at the cookout, Mountaire FarmsRoseda Black Angus FarmsHoffman’s Quality Meats, the Brewers Association of MarylandMaryland Distillers GuildMaryland Wineries Association, eight dairy farms on the Maryland’s Best Ice Cream TrailBroom’s Bloom DairyChesapeake Bay Farms, Inc.Keyes CreameryMisty Meadow Farm CreameryPrigel Family CreameryRocky Point CreamerySouth Mountain CreameryWoodbourne Creamery at Rock Hill OrchardCompanyHomestead GardensWillow Oak Flower & Herb FarmOrchard Point Oyster Co.,Shell and BarrellTrue Chesapeake Oyster CoMar-Del Watermelon AssociationAcme Paper &Supply, and Pepsi also provided products for the event. Musical entertainment was provided by Mayo Family Band and oyster shell recycle was provided by the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

The Buy Local Challenge, created in 2006 by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, has grown into a statewide initiative that has continued to expand. Maryland’s agriculture and seafood industries contribute more than $16 billion to the state’s economy and account for more than 68,000 jobs.

To participate in Maryland’s Buy Local Week and the Buy Local Challenge, use marylandsbest.net to find local Maryland products, locate a farmers market, and more.

For additional information about participants and why buying local in Maryland matters, please visit the following links:

2022 Chef’s Bios 

2022 Cookout Menu 

2022 Craft Beverage Participants 

Maryland Food Statistics 

Buy Local Benefits 

