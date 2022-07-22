Vietjet to operate more Rolls-Royce Trent-700 powered A330s

VIETNAM, July 22 -

FARNBOROUGH — Rolls-Royce will provide Vietjet with the Trent 700 engines and TotalCare®, Rolls-Royce’s technical and maintenance engine services, to power up to 10 A330 aircraft, following the US$400-million deal inked between the two sides during the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.

The Trent 700 is the engine specifically designed for this A330 aircraft and is widely recognised for its outstanding efficiency and reliability. With more than 65 million hours in service, the Trent 700 offers airlines world-class reliability, with a 99.9 per cent dispatch rate. The engine will be optimised with TotalCare services, providing enhanced aircraft availability and operational certainty for the entire A330 fleet.

Ewen McDonald, Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace, Chief Customer Officer, said: “We are delighted to execute this service agreement with Vietjet as the airline begins operating widebody aircraft and expands its network into long-haul operations. We look forward to supporting their Trent 700 fleet for many years.”

“The Trent 700 engines supported by TotalCare services will bring a technology breakthrough to Vietjet’s fleet, helping improve flight range and quality and thereby increasing our aircraft’s technical reliability and operational efficiency," said Vietjet Managing Director Đinh Việt Phương.

"We hope this partnership with Rolls-Royce will also boost trade promotion among the countries while making intercontinental travel more convenient and economical in the future,” he said.

Vietjet put its first A330 aircraft into service in late 2021 and currently has two A330s in its fleet. The airline will continue growing its wide-body fleet to better serve its expanding international flight network. — VNS