Rabbi Yaron Reuven and Rabbi Efraim Kachlon of BeEzrat HaShem Inc. to Host Siyum Headed by the Chief Rabbi of Israel

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, July 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish Kiruv (outreach) organization BeEzrat HaShem Inc. announces a big event for the honor of the Torah – The Great Siyum (completion celebration). The entire foundation of the Oral Torah will be completed in one night which includes: Shas Mishna, Shas Talmud Bavli, Zohar & Tikkunei HaZohar, and Shulchan Aruch. This historic event for the organization will be attended by many Gedolie Yisrael and will be headed by the Chief Rabbi of Israel, HaRav Yitzhak Yosef.The Rabbinical lineup of Gedolei HaDor for The Great Siyum includes:Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Shlita - the Rishon Lezion Chief Rabbi of IsraelRabbi Benayahu Shmueli Shlita - Head of “Nahar Shalom” Kabbalist Yeshiva in JerusalemRabbi Ya’akov Ades Shlita - Kabbalist and Head of “Kol Ya’akov” YeshivaRabbi Gideon Ben Moshe Shlita - Head of “Yoru Mishpatecha” InstitutesRabbi Moshe Zakaim Shlita - Chief Rabbi for Iranian Jews in Israel and President of “Zichron Ya’acov” InstitutesRabbi Pinchas Zavichi Shlita - Head of “Ateret Paz” InstitutesRabbi Kalman Meir Bar Shlita - Chief Rabbi of Netanya, IsraelRabbi Yaakov Zamir Shlita - Member of Supreme Rabbinical Court in JerusalemRabbi Yosef Chaim Mizrachi Shlita - Jerusalem DayanRabbi Binyamin Alimi Shlita - Head of “Chanichei HaYeshivot” OrganizationRabbi Yehoshua Rosenberg Shlita - Head of “Maor Yisrael” YeshivaRabbi Reuven Zakaim Shlita - Head of “Zichron Ya’kov” Beit Midrash and a Speaker in “Hidabroot”Rabbi Shlomo Sharvit Shlita - Dayan and Head of “Simchat Ya’akov” KollelRabbi Chaim Kachlon Shlita - Rabbi in “Maor Yisrael” YeshivaRabbi Efraim Kachlon Shlita - Dayan, Rabbi and Founder at BeEzrat Hashem Inc.Rabbi Yaron Reuven Shlita - Head of BeEzrat Hashem Inc.Last year, BeEzrat HaShem Inc. had a group of young men that completed the Shas Bavli (Talmud) and the Mishnayot in a single year. However, this year’s Siyum will be much larger. Hundreds are expected to attend and the venue typically attracts many visitors and tourists from Israel and the world.“This event is going to be unlike any other we’ve done as an organization”. Explains Rabbi Yaron Reuven, Head of BeEzrat HaShem Inc. “I myself will also be joining, coming to Eretz Israel for the first time in many years to join this monumental event, this monumental kiddush Hashem, in order to sanctify HaKodesh Baruch Hu’s Name. To show Him how much we love His Torah, how dedicated we are to His Torah. And to be able to, BeEzrat HaShem, give Chizuk to Am Yisrael in another way.”Rabbi Efraim Kachlon adds: “Usually it takes time to finish all these books, 30 years, 40 years, and with Heaven’s help BeEzrat Hashem Inc. is doing this conference for all of Am Yisrael. Everyone is invited!”The Siyum will be held at the Great Synagogue in Jerusalem located at 56 King George Street, Jerusalem, Israel. It will be on August 4 2022 at 7pm local time. The event is free to attend. Men and modestly dressed women are invited.RSVP: Yossi@BHTorah.orgFor those who are unable to attend the event, The Great Siyum is expected to be streamed live on: https://bhtorah.org/lectures Or on the BeEzrat HaShem App, which can be downloaded free from the Apple App Store or from Google Play

