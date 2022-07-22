Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market To Hit $13,999 million by 2026

Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market by

Otorhinolaryngology devices market size was valued at $9,268 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $13,999 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2%

The growth of the global otorhinolaryngology devices market is majorly attributable to rise in prevalence of ear, nose, and throat diseases. ” — Onkar Sumant