Alexander Novak and Denis Manturov meet with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto

RUSSIA, July 21 - The officials discussed cooperation in the fuel and energy sector and trade as well as in industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak met with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

They discussed cooperation in a number of areas, including natural gas imports as well as the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Energy continues to be at the centre of business cooperation between the two countries, and issues are regularly discussed at the leadership level of the states, Alexander Novak said during the meeting.

"The political situation is complicated today, but we appreciate the position of the Hungarian government, which consistently defends its own national interests. We are determined to further develop our relations, including in the energy sector," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Denis Manturov meets with Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

The Hungarian side also expressed gratitude for maintaining close interaction between the states.

"We have always experienced a correct and fair attitude from you. And today I am here to defend the national interests of my country," Peter Szijjarto emphasised.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov discussed trade and economic cooperation and industrial cooperation with the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

