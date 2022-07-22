Global Refractories Market Generated About USD 20.4 Billion in 2021 and Further Grow with a CAGR of ~6% Over 2022-2031; Market to Grow on Account of Rising Number of Residential and Commercial Infrastructures in Developing Economies

Key companies covered in Global Refractories Market by Kenneth Research are Refratechnik Holding GmbH, AluChem, Inc., ALTEO Entities, ArcelorMittal, Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Krosaki Harima Corporation, RHI Magenista GmbH, Vesuvius plc, Saint- Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., CoorsTek, Inc., Imerys S.A., and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indian government allotted USD 1.89 billion to AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission to promote programs such as “Housing for All” and “Smart Cities Mission”. On the other hand, projects related to the nation’s 6 trillion national monetization pipeline were expected to be financed by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID). The project is a 4-year period project from 2022 to 2025, which included 5 main sectors, namely roads (30%), followed by railways (26%), power (20%), oil & gas pipelines (10%), and telecom (10%). The administration had also taken a number of initiatives to develop the infrastructure of the country. Also, projects in the private and public sectors would be supported by the same bank which has a capital basis of USD 3 billion.

Recent research by Kenneth Research, titled “ Global Refractories Market ” gives its readers a quick rundown of market components, including growth drivers, restraint factors, current market trends, and, the potential for future growth. The market research report, which covers the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031, thoroughly examines the impact of COVID-19 and its consequences on end-user. The research study also looks at the main competitor’s product lines and future market expansion strategies.

The global import value for iron and steel for use in construction was about USD 1,120 million in the year 2021 with annual growth in import value of 10 percent from 2020 to 2021. It is anticipated that the development in steel trade and the surge in construction activities enhances the demand for refractories and therefore expand the market growth in the coming years. Refractories are materials used to line furnaces, kilns, and reactors in businesses such as the manufacturing of steel, ceramics, and cement. Refractories are utilized in these industries for being able to function at high temperatures. The use of cutting-edge sustainable furnaces, which can reduce carbon emissions and are available with AI technology, aids the refractory industry in emitting less pollution. Japan boasts the most environmentally friendly furnaces, which is known to reduce carbon emissions by about 30%. With the implementation of GHI smart furnaces with 4.0 technology, the plant will have a production capacity of more than 90.000 t/year and the largest tilting rotary furnace in the U.S. with a 65-ton capacity of recovering aluminum. The market is expected to improve as a result of the advanced smart furnaces. Additionally, there were 16,255 industrial and laboratory furnaces and nonelectrical ovens importing companies worldwide. The adoption of advanced technologies and also the rising number of manufacturers for furnaces are expected to improve the growth of the market. Furthermore, the global export value of refractory bricks and tiles was USD 1,459,171 thousand in 2020 which increased to USD 1,877,000 thousand in 2021 with an annual growth value of 28 percent from 2020 to 2021. The global refractories market accumulated approximately USD 20.4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085996

The global refractories market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Owing to the increasing demand for refractories in a variety of industries including iron and steel, glass manufacturing, cement production, and power generation among others, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to witness growth at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Almost a quarter of the world’s bricks are produced in South Asia. In Bangladesh, there are over 7500 brick kilns that produce around 30 billion bricks annually accounting for 1 % of the country’s GDP and employing close to 1 million people. India holds the 2nd position as the brick producer in the world by producing around 300 billion bricks annually through around 145,000 brick kilns that are operational there. There are about 2000 brick kilns working in Nepal, producing 5.2 billion bricks yearly. The Fixed Chimney Kiln (FCK) and Zigzag Kiln (ZZK) are the 2 most widely used traditional kiln technologies in all 3 nations. The growth in the brick industry is anticipated to increase the demand for refractories and thereby help to expand the market in the region.

On the other hand, on account of key players in the region, the market in Europe had a respectable increase in 2021. For instance, the production value for refractories in the European ceramic industry was over USD 25 billion in 2020. Also, the export value for the EU ceramic industry was USD 12.27 billion in 2020. In addition to that, the number of employees in the EU ceramic sector was 26275 persons, i.e., 12 % in 2018. The growth in the European ceramic industry is predicted to enhance the growth of the global refractories market in the region.

To Gain More Insights into the Global Refractories Market Analysis, Browse the Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/refractories-market/10085996

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demands & supply, and forecasts of future opportunities in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

The global refractories market is segmented by application into glass, cement, iron & steel, nonferrous metals, and others. The iron and steel segment is predicted to have the highest market share and also grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The usage of refractories in the iron and steel sector, which is encouraged by their trustworthy qualities, such as resistance to high heat, along with the growing production of crude steel are some of the major factors predicted to significantly contribute to the growth of the segment. The world steel association was estimated to have a total global production of 1951924 thousand tonnes of crude steel in 2021. Further, increase in demand for iron and steel for the construction of infrastructure and for consumer items such as automobiles, is also expected to add to the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF of the Global Refractories Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085996

The global refractories market is segmented by alkalinity into acidic, neutral, and basic. Amongst these, the neutral refractories segment is expected to have a noteworthy share in the market over the forecast period. Neutral refractories such as carbon graphite refractories and alumina refractories are chemically stable to both acids and bases. Carbon makes up the majority of carbon graphite refractories. On account of their high refractoriness and frequent use in strongly reducing conditions, these refractories have exceptional thermal stability and slag resistance. Besides this, the growing demand for artificial graphite is anticipated to fuel the demand for refractories and thereby propel the growth of the segment in the forecast period. The global importing value of artificial graphite was USD 2,261,407 thousand in 2021 which had increased from USD 1,649,601 thousand in 2020. Additionally, the annual growth in the importing value was 38 percent from 2020 to 2021.

The global refractories market is further segmented into product and form.

Global Refractories Market, Segmentation by Product:

Clay

Non-Clay

Global Refractories Market, Segmentation by Form:

Shaped

Unshaped

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085996

Some of the well-known leaders in the global refractories market that are included in our report are Refratechnik Holding GmbH, AluChem, Inc., ALTEO Entities, ArcelorMittal, Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Krosaki Harima Corporation, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Vesuvius plc, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., CoorsTek, Inc., Imerys S.A., and others.

Browse More Related Reports:

Global Graphite Electrode Market Size study, by Electrode Grade (Ultra High Power (UHP), High Power (SHP) & Regular Power (RP)), Application (Electric Arc Furnace, Ladle Furnace, Non-Steel Application) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market Size study, by Category (CVD Equipment, CVD Materials), Application (Electronics, Solar Panel, Cutting Tools, Medical devices, Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Size study, by Type (EVA, SBC, MPO, APAO, Polyamides, Polyolefins, Polyurethanes), by Application (Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Antibacterial Coating Market Size study, by type (Silver Coating, Copper Coating, and Others), By Application (Building and Construction, Food and Beverages, Wood and Furniture, Medical and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Rubber Additives Market Size study, by Type (Accelerators, Antidegradants, and Others), Application (Tire and Non-Tire), and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609