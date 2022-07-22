Industry leaders to share their knowledge at IoT Expo North America
We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 250 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of IoT specialists are heading to Santa Clara, California on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about the most recent developments within the IoT ecosystem. This year’s edition will include high-level speakers representing some of the most exciting brands in the industry, including Continental, and UPS.
— Lia Richards, the head of conference at TechEx
The event is a perfect opportunity to network with the sector leaders, learn more about the newest developments and join thought-provoking discussions about IoT. Visitors will benefit from 2 days of interactive panel discussions and inspiring presentations delivered by the leading industry experts.
The IoT Tech Expo is part of 6 co-located events that includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.
This year’s edition is bringing some of the biggest names in the IOT sector. During the event, the attendees will have a chance to listen to the talks from Continental, Telefonica, UPS, AT&T, Orange, just to mention a few.
Tickets for the expo floor are available free of charge, with 1-day passes for conference tracks starting from $399. However, if you are an industry leader or a senior executive, TechEx offers a limited number of 2-day complimentary passes worth $599. The complimentary passes can be requested via the following link:
www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/request-complimentary-conference-pass/
