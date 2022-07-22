Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,029 in the last 365 days.

Industry leaders to share their knowledge at IoT Expo North America

IoT Tech Expo 2022 speakers include Netflix, Adobe, United Airlines and many more...

IoT Tech Expo 2022 speakers include Netflix, Adobe, United Airlines and many more...

We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 250 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend.”
— Lia Richards, the head of conference at TechEx
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of IoT specialists are heading to Santa Clara, California on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about the most recent developments within the IoT ecosystem. This year’s edition will include high-level speakers representing some of the most exciting brands in the industry, including Continental, and UPS.

The event is a perfect opportunity to network with the sector leaders, learn more about the newest developments and join thought-provoking discussions about IoT. Visitors will benefit from 2 days of interactive panel discussions and inspiring presentations delivered by the leading industry experts.

The IoT Tech Expo is part of 6 co-located events that includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.

This year’s edition is bringing some of the biggest names in the IOT sector. During the event, the attendees will have a chance to listen to the talks from Continental, Telefonica, UPS, AT&T, Orange, just to mention a few.

Tickets for the expo floor are available free of charge, with 1-day passes for conference tracks starting from $399. However, if you are an industry leader or a senior executive, TechEx offers a limited number of 2-day complimentary passes worth $599. The complimentary passes can be requested via the following link:

www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/request-complimentary-conference-pass/

Lukasz Sitkiewicz
TechEx
+44 117 980 9023
lukasz@techexevent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Industry leaders to share their knowledge at IoT Expo North America

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.