Epirubicin Market Worth $243.99 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global epirubicin market research report provides deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, 30+ key company profiles, detailed SWOT and PEST analysis, in-depth market segmentation and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Epirubicin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Dosage (10mg/Vial, 50mg/Vial, 100mg/Vial and 200mg/Vial), Application (Breast cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies)”, the global epirubicin market size is projected to reach $243.99 million by 2028 from $191.66 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.60% from 2022 to 2028.

Epirubicin Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 191.66 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 243.99 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.60% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 163 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 75 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Dosage, Application, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Epirubicin Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Pfizer, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Salius Pharma Pvt Ltd; Areva Pharmaceuticals; Mylan N. V.; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC; Fresenius Kabi AG; and Miracalus Pharma Pvt. Ltd. are among the key companies operating in the epirubicin market. The companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands globally, allowing them to maintain their brand name in the global epirubicin market.





A few of the recent developments in the epirubicin market are mentioned below:

In April 2018, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Group) announced that its wholly-owned US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp. (West-Ward) had launched Epirubicin Hydrochloride Injection, USP in, 50mg/25mL and 200mg/100mL vials, the generic equivalent to Ellence. West-Ward’s Epirubicin Hydrochloride Injection, USP is a component of adjuvant therapy in patients with evidence of axillary node tumor involvement following resection of primary breast cancer.

Epirubicin Market: Key Insights

The epirubicin market growth driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing awareness about cancer. However, the elevated risk of adverse effects due to epirubicin is hampering the market's growth.

Epirubicin hydrochloride (HCl) is a class of drugs termed anthracyclines and is primarily used to treat breast cancers after surgical resection. Anthracyclines are antibiotics isolated from the gram-positive bacteria Streptomyces. They are commonly used as chemotherapy agents and exert their antineoplastic effects by targeting the replication of DNA. Epirubicin HCl is often preferred over anthracycline doxorubicin as it has been shown to have fewer side effects. Epirubicin HCl became Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved as adjuvant therapy for treating axillary node-positive breast cancers following resection under the trade name Ellence in 1999It is currently manufactured through large-scale semi-synthetic methods using daunorubicin as starting material for its preparation.





Increase in Number of Cancer Research Programs:

The US spends more money on cancer research and treatment than any other country. Globally, 44% of cancer research funders are from the US (21% in Europe, 16% in Asia). Cancer is the second leading cause of mortality globally. On February 2, 2022, President Biden announced a reignition of the Cancer Moonshot, highlighting new goals, including reducing the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years and improving the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.

Furthermore, National Cancer Institute (NCI) funded researchers working at the National Institute of Health (NIH) campus and across the US and the world are seeking ways to address breast cancer more effectively. Some research is fundamental, exploring questions as diverse as the biological foundations of cancer and the social factors that affect cancer risk.

The programs listed below are some of NCI's research efforts in breast cancer:

The Breast Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (Breast SPOREs) are designed to move basic scientific findings into clinical settings quickly. The Breast SPOREs support the development of new therapies, technologies, and studies for a better understanding of tumor resistance, diagnosis, prognosis, screening, prevention, and treatment of breast cancer.





The Confluence Project, NCI's Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, is developing a research resource that will include data from thousands of breast cancer patients and controls of different races and ethnicities. This resource will identify genes related to breast cancer risk, prognosis, subtypes, response to treatment, and secondary breast cancers.

The Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium (BCSC) Exit Disclaimer, an NCI-funded program launched in 1994, aims to improve the understanding of breast cancer screening practices in the US. The Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium (BCSC) conducts rigorous research to improve breast cancer screening and detection and reduce the burden of breast cancer. BCSC registries contribute high-quality data and scientific expertise to the BCSC.

Ongoing programs at NCI help in the prevention and early detection research of different cancers. One example is the Cancer Biomarkers Research Group, which fosters research in cancer biomarkers and manages the Early Detection Research Network (EDRN). EDRN is a network of NCI-funded institutions collaborating to discover and verify early detection biomarkers. Within the EDRN, the Breast and Gynecologic Cancers Collaborative Group manages research on breast and ovarian cancers.





The epirubicin market includes many small and big companies. Market players are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares; these include new product launches, regional expansion, and technological advancements.













