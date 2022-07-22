Trần Sỹ Thanh becomes Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee

VIETNAM, July 22 - HÀ NỘI — Trần Sỹ Thanh, 51, Deputy Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee, was elected to be Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hà Nội for the 2021-26 tenure on Friday afternoon, at the 8th session of the People’s Council of Hà Nội.

The session was attended by Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Thị Tuyến; and the heads of relevant agencies, representatives of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly and delegates of the council.

The results of the vote showed that all delegates agreed to elect Thanh to the position of Chairman of the People's Committee of Hà Nội.

Thanh became Chairman of the People's Committee of Hà Nội seven days after the Politburo assigned him to hold the position of Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee.

He is the 10th chairman of the People’s Committee of Hà Nội since 1957. He takes over the position 45 days after the position was vacant.

Thanh was born in Thanh Giang Commune, Thanh Chương District in the central province of Nghệ An.

He joined the Party on June 3, 1995. He has a Master of Arts in Economics and an Advanced Degree in Political Theory.

In February 2004, Thanh was appointed as Chief of the Việt Nam State Treasury's Office. He then held the position of Deputy General Director of the Việt Nam State Treasury in 2006.

In November 2008, he became Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Đắk Lắk. In October 2010, he was elected as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Đắk Lắk Province and a delegate to the 11th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

At the congress, he was elected as an alternate member of the CPV’s Central Committee and joined the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission.

In June 2012, he held the position of Secretary of the Party Committee of Bắc Giang Province for the 2010-15 tenure.

In February 2015, Thanh was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission.

In October 2015, Thanh was appointed to be the Secretary of the Party Committee of Lạng Sơn Province.

In December 2017, he moved to the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission and was appointed to be Deputy Head of the commission and Chairman of the Members' Council of Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group.

In August 2020, he moved to the National Assembly’s Office and held the position of deputy chairman of the office.

In April 2021, he was elected as Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Việt Nam.

On July 15, 2022, he was assigned as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội by the Politburo. — VNS