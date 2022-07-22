Việt Nam appreciates high level of political trust with Japan

VIETNAM, July 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday said he encouraged Japanese enterprises to cooperate with Việt Nam in prioritised fields and diversify their supply chains.

Chính was receiving Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Hà Nội.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Chính highly appreciated JBIC's effective and active cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in providing loans to development projects of important infrastructure projects.

The Prime Minister was pleased to see that the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia between Việt Nam and Japan had been developing strongly and comprehensively with a high level of political trust. Japan continues to be the leading economic cooperation partner of Việt Nam, the largest bilateral ODA provider, second largest labour cooperation partner, third largest investor and fourth largest trade partner of the country.

Chính affirmed that Việt Nam always considers Japan an important and long-term strategic partner. The relationship between the two countries has entered a new phase of development towards the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023.

He suggested that Japan and JBIC continue to actively advise Việt Nam on policy-making experience from Japan’s Government; continue to discuss and coordinate closely with Vietnamese agencies to find out more effective cooperation methods.

The Prime Minister emphasised his request that Japan and JBIC help Việt Nam build a fast-growing, sustainable, larger-scale economy with increasing independence; effectively realising the commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050 through existing cooperation mechanisms. The two sides would also effectively implement the initiative to build a net-zero emission community in Asia and the energy transformation initiative of Japan.

Chính asked JBIC to focus on supporting Việt Nam with policy consultations, capital sources, technology, human resources, and management experience to develop an energy conversion and renewable energy industry. He particularly mentioned the need for support to improve the manufacturing capacity and production of equipment in the field of solar power and wind power, in which Việt Nam has great potential.

The Vietnamese leader also suggested that Japan and JBIC promote the new generation ODA cooperation programme that the two Prime Ministers discussed during his official visit to Japan (November 2021).

For his part, the Chairman of JBIC expressed his appreciation for the efforts and results that Việt Nam has achieved in the recent difficult context, with the implementation of many effective policies in COVID-19 prevention and control, while also highly appreciating Việt Nam's commitments and actions on environmental issues.

Chairman Maeda Tadashi agreed with the proposals of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, sharing many ideas, solutions and specific cooperation contents; affirming that JBIC wishes to cooperate and stand with Việt Nam in many fields.

The Chairman affirmed that Việt Nam is one of the two key partner countries of Japan in ASEAN in implementing cooperation strategies on climate change adaptation to realise the idea of ​​creating a net-zero emission community in Asia. VNS