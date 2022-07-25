Ramesh Chaurasia expresses his concern about climate change, an alarming situation and awareness in India

Ramesh Chaurasia expresses his concern about climate change and wants to encourage people to engage in environment friendly activities, and use organic products

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia is a philanthropist in a true sense. From his early years, he started working for the welfare of the people, nation and the world. “I was taught to be compassionate and I have passed the same to my children”, says Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia. Being a visionary, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia has always been a supporter of 17 sustainable development goals (SDG) set by the United Nations (UN) such as hunger, poverty, climate change, responsible consumption and production, life on land, etc. He takes great interest in solving these issues globally but has a soft corner for India being the home country. It is also the same reason that Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia is intensely worried about India and its climate change.

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia quoted that the extreme heat India is experiencing currently is the result of global warming and the effect of greenhouse gasses and something should be done before the situation aggravates. If we will pay no heed to it right now, we will fail to achieve the SDG 2030. It is imperative that a worse situation would lead to overexploitation of groundwater, severe changes in rainfall patterns, energy and water scarcity, etc.

During the lockdown in the pandemic, when the air quality across India improved, people could see stars at night in the urban areas, and realized the importance of a clean environment. But that ship has sunk again. Indians need to realize that we need to work together to solve this problem, only me or you, or a group won’t make much difference. The cleaner we make the environment, the better it gets for the future generations.

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia also worries that with such issues prevailing in the country, it is important to spread awareness among the netizens about the climate change in the ecosystem. Since social media is the modernized, easiest and the most effective way to communicate, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia believes that by conducting educational chats, polls, fun-games, one can spread the word among people.

Apart from spreading awareness, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia also wants to encourage adults and senior citizens to switch to environment friendly activities, and use of natural and organic products, etc. that are eco-friendly in nature. Further, the entrepreneur suggests, “Societies and companies may engage in their own waste management plan to keep the area clean, rain water harvesting system to save and use rainwater later, solar panels that can help generate electricity, etc.” He also highlighted that if industrialists and businessmen try to adapt to technological sustainable innovation, it would be beneficial for the company as well as the environment in the long run. Further, young entrepreneurs can engage in businesses that involve sustainable innovation for the environment. In the long run, such to gain eco-friendly Steps like these will help India deal with climate change better and yield results.