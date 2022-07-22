Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the HALS market size is expected to grow from $912.92 million in 2021 to $1056.56 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The global HALS market size is expected to grow to $1,786.28 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%. The growth in the construction industry is projected to fuel the demand for hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) over the coming years.

The hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market consists of sales of hindered amine light stabilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture hindered amine light stabilizers. Hindered amine light stabilizers are chemical substances with an amine functional group that is used as stabilizers in polymers and plastics. They protect polymer coatings from photo-oxidative damage by producing nitroxide radicals.

Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market Trends

The expansion of production facilities is a key trend shaping the HALS market. Major players operating in the HALS sector are focusing on production facility expansions to improve their capacity to meet rising demand from emerging markets.

Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market Segments

By Type: Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric

By Application: Plastics, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Others

By End-User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction, Others

By Geography: The global HALS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ADEKA Corporation, Chitec Technology Co. Ltd, SUN SHOW, SABO S.p.A, Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co, Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Solvay, Rianlon Corporation, and Clariant.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

