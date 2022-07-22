Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the IGBT market share is expected to grow to $10.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.23%. The increased production of electric vehicles (EV) is expected to propel insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) industry growth.

The insulated gate bipolar transistor market consists of sales of insulated gate bipolar transistors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a three-terminal semiconductor switching device used in a variety of electronic devices for fast switching with high efficiency. These devices are typically employed in amplifiers to switch/process complex wave patterns with pulse width modulation (PWM).

Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Trends

New product development is one of the key insulated gate bipolar transistor market trends gaining popularity. According to the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market analysis, major companies are focused on developing new products to increase their product portfolio and meet customer demand. New product developments are done to introduce new products with the same/improved features in response to high demand and also to target new markets, sell more and increase revenue streams, and increase market share. For instance, in August 2020, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation a Japanese company specializing in the manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment launched the LV100-type T-series insulated gate bipolar transistor module for industrial applications. The LV100 package has a high degree of adaptability and current density that is widely employed in railway and electric power applications and is now being modified for industrial applications. It can also aid in the reduction of the size and power loss of power converters, particularly inverters used in renewable energy applications like photovoltaic and wind power generation, as well as high-capacity motor drives. In addition, in November 2020, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, a Japanese motor and generator manufacturing company announced the new launch of the 7th Generation X Series IGBT Module HPnC targeting the railway market. The module helps to save energy in railway transportation.

Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Segments

By Type: Discrete, Modular

By Power Rating: High Power, Medium Power, Low Power

By End-User: EV/HEV, Renewables, UPS, Rail, Motor Drives, Industrial, Commercial

By Geography: The global insulated gate bipolar transistor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides insulated gate bipolar transistor global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global IGBT market, IGBT global market share, IGBT global market segments and geographies, IGBT global market players, IGBT global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The IGBT market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, ROHM Co Ltd, SEMIKRON International GmbH, ABB Ltd, Danfoss Group, Toshiba Corpotration, NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Littelfuse Inc, Starpower Semiconductor Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology and IXYS Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

