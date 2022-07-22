Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

The global hormone replacement therapy market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on hormone replacement therapy market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global hormone replacement therapy market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

Hormone replacement therapy is used to replace or replenish hormones in the human body. It is generally used as a treatment for the symptoms of menopause. HRT is also used to balance other hormones, such as testosterone, human growth hormone, and thyroid. However, it also involves the risk of certain severe conditions such as heart disease, stroke, blood clots, and breast cancer.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hormone-replacement-therapy-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising awareness about post-menopausal issues among women. Furthermore, hormonal imbalance disorders faced by the growing geriatric population are catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of an advanced drug delivery system is propelling the market growth across the globe. Moreover, growing investment by market players in research and development (R&D) activities for the development of novel therapeutics to treat hormonal imbalances is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the introduction of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy is providing a boost to the market growth.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hormone-replacement-therapy-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Roche

• Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

• Merck

• Mylan

• Novartis

• Novo Nordisk

• Pfizer

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, route of administration and type of disease.

Breakup by Product:

• Estrogen Replacement Therapy

• Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

• Thyroid Replacement Therapy

• Testosterone Replacement Therapy

• Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Transdermal

Breakup by Type of Disease:

• Menopause

• Hypothyroidism

• Male Hypogonadism

• Growth Hormone Deficiency

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.