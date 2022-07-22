How is the high purchasing cost of new products impacting Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Growth?

Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high purchasing cost of new products is encouraging users to maintain and manage their existing goods; this is expected to drive the personal goods repair and maintenance industry growth. For example, in the case of machine breakdown owing to electronic system failure, it is more costly to replace machines with new products. Similarly, although something as severe as a blown motor or a failed transmission will cost between $3,000 and $7,000 to replace at a dealership, such repairs still don't cost as much as buying a new product. In the same way, the repairing of furniture or footwear and leather costs significantly less compared to new purchases of these goods. This factor is supporting the market expansion for the personal goods repair and maintenance market.

According to the personal goods repair and maintenance market analysis, companies are increasingly using IoT technology to enhance the repair and maintenance of personal goods to improve their efficiency. The increasing use of household appliances and other personal goods leads to an increasing demand for the maintenance and repair of damaged or faulty equipment. Repair and maintenance companies are adopting IOT to monitor, maintain, and optimize products for improved availability, utilization, and performance. IoT also helps customers set up repair work requests at the shop remotely integrated with payment through their smartphones.

The global personal goods repair and maintenance market size is expected to grow from $124.52 billion in 2021 to $186.03 billion in 2026 at a rate of 8.4%. The global personal goods repair and maintenance market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 and reach $279.30 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global personal goods repair and maintenance industry are Frontdoor Inc., Mr. Appliance, Furniture Medic, Lee Company, Home-Tech Consolidated, Inc.

TBRC’s personal goods repair and maintenance market report is segmented by type into home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, reupholstery and furniture repair, footwear and leather goods repair, other personal and household goods repair and maintenance, by mode into online, offline, by service into inspection, maintenance, repair.

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market 2022 – By Type (Home And Garden Equipment Repair And Maintenance, Appliance Repair And Maintenance, Reupholstery And Furniture Repair, Footwear And Leather Goods Repair, Other Personal And Household Goods Repair And Maintenance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Service (Inspection, Maintenance, Repair), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a personal goods repair and maintenance market overview, forecast personal goods repair and maintenance market size and growth for the whole market, personal goods repair and maintenance market segments, geographies, personal goods repair and maintenance market trends, personal goods repair and maintenance market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

