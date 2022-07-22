Eternalize Your Voice via Custom Voice NFTs: Voiceverse Genesis Voice Vials & Serums
Clone your own, your mother's, father's, child's, grandparent's, or your spouse's voice to create a truly unique, one-of-a-kind NFT and eternalize it forever.
Photos and voice messages are great. But it's a whole new experience to be able to interact with the voice that you love - beyond the limitations of time or space - enabled via a Voice NFT”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voiceverse, the world’s first Voice NFTs that sold out in January, is now not only providing you the 8,888 unique voices in its collection, but also enabling you to create a Voice NFT of your OWN voice.
— nfTeeworld
Voiceverse holders were recently airdropped “Genesis Voice Vials”, which will soon be filled with “Voice Serums”. By drinking, or “burning”, these Voice Serum NFTs, holders will be directed to a page where they will be able to clone their own voice by reading just a few minutes’ worth of sentences. If your loved ones are around, you can also opt to have their voices cloned and made into an NFT.
What this means is that you can:
1) eternalize your or your mother’s voice forever on the blockchain
2) create audio / video content in your voice without having to ever speak or record again.
3) make smart gadgets and IoT devices to talk to you in the voice that no one on the planet has access to.
4) sell your voice NFTs, if you have a knack for acting out different voices.
5) mint the voice NFT of your child every year as they grow.
6) create a branded voice to be used by your business, and your business only.
7) save your voice at the exact point in life you want, and use that again and again even if your voice changes, or worse yet, you lose your voice.
8) Make your PFP NFTs like BAYC, mfers, Azukis, Coolcats, Doodles, etc. talk in your own voice and bring them to life.
For those looking to get their hands on a Serum, you can pick one up on secondary markets or purchase them with $VV tokens you can earn by staking your Voiceverse Genesis NFTs.
On the horizon are: Voice NFTs for other languages (beginning with Korean, followed by Chinese and Spanish, among other languages), Breeding Passes to mix multiple Voice NFTS, and Singing NFTs.
@tomandnojerry
Voiceverse
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter