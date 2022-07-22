Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,930 in the last 365 days.

Eternalize Your Voice via Custom Voice NFTs: Voiceverse Genesis Voice Vials & Serums

Genesis Voice Vial with Serum, by Voiceverse

Genesis Voice Vial with Serum, by Voiceverse

Clone your own, your mother's, father's, child's, grandparent's, or your spouse's voice to create a truly unique, one-of-a-kind NFT and eternalize it forever.

Photos and voice messages are great. But it's a whole new experience to be able to interact with the voice that you love - beyond the limitations of time or space - enabled via a Voice NFT”
— nfTeeworld
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voiceverse, the world’s first Voice NFTs that sold out in January, is now not only providing you the 8,888 unique voices in its collection, but also enabling you to create a Voice NFT of your OWN voice.

Voiceverse holders were recently airdropped “Genesis Voice Vials”, which will soon be filled with “Voice Serums”. By drinking, or “burning”, these Voice Serum NFTs, holders will be directed to a page where they will be able to clone their own voice by reading just a few minutes’ worth of sentences. If your loved ones are around, you can also opt to have their voices cloned and made into an NFT.

What this means is that you can:
1) eternalize your or your mother’s voice forever on the blockchain
2) create audio / video content in your voice without having to ever speak or record again.
3) make smart gadgets and IoT devices to talk to you in the voice that no one on the planet has access to.
4) sell your voice NFTs, if you have a knack for acting out different voices.
5) mint the voice NFT of your child every year as they grow.
6) create a branded voice to be used by your business, and your business only.
7) save your voice at the exact point in life you want, and use that again and again even if your voice changes, or worse yet, you lose your voice.
8) Make your PFP NFTs like BAYC, mfers, Azukis, Coolcats, Doodles, etc. talk in your own voice and bring them to life.

For those looking to get their hands on a Serum, you can pick one up on secondary markets or purchase them with $VV tokens you can earn by staking your Voiceverse Genesis NFTs.

On the horizon are: Voice NFTs for other languages (beginning with Korean, followed by Chinese and Spanish, among other languages), Breeding Passes to mix multiple Voice NFTS, and Singing NFTs.

@tomandnojerry
Voiceverse
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Eternalize Your Voice via Custom Voice NFTs: Voiceverse Genesis Voice Vials & Serums

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.