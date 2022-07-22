Morocco Records 1,131 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 22 - Morocco recorded 1,131 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Thursday, adding that 1,666 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,869,015 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,357,406, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,619,812 people have received the third dose of the vaccine while 17,890 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,255,681, while recoveries increased to 1,228,339, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.8%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (263), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (238), the Oriental (132), Fez-Meknes (127), Souss-Massa (82), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (81), Marrakech-Safi (77), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (54), Draa-Tafilalet (28), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (21), Laayoune -Sakia El Hamra (15) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (13).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,204, with six cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (01), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (01), the Oriental (01), Souss-Massa (01), Marrakech-Safi (01) and Draa-Tafilalet (01).

The number of active cases has reached 11,138, while 8 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 128.

MAP 21 July 2022