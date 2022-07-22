Strategies For Global Specialty Resins Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the specialty resins market is expected to grow to $9.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. According to the specialty resins market forecast, the growing demand for the construction industry is projected to fuel the specialty resins industry growth over the coming years.

The specialty resins market consists of sales of specialty resins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture specialty resins. Specialty resins also known as commodity resins and are a type of high-performance resins designed to offer superior thermal and chemical resistance to the materials in which they are used. It also offers high tensile strength and impact resistance and is used for applications such as noise control, vibration damping, shock isolation, and cushioning.

Global Specialty Resins Market Trends

Technological advancement has emerged as a key trend in the specialty resins market. Major players operating in the specialty resins field are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for specialty resins. For instance, in September 2020, Allnex, a Germany-based producer of industrial coating resins introduced PHENODUR PR 616/65B, a modern environmentally friendly phenolic resin with a very low free formaldehyde value of less than 0.1%. In BPA-NI applications, PHENODUR PR 616/65B can be combined with high molecular weight polyester or high molecular weight epoxy resins for stable and versatile packaging and drum lining.

Global Specialty Resins Market Segments

By Resin Type: Epoxy, Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Vinyl, Polyamides

By Function: Protection, Insulation, Others

By End-User Industry: Building and Construction, Automotive, Water Treatment, Marine, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace, Others

By Geography: The global specialty resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides specialty resins global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global specialty resins market, specialty resins global market share, specialty resins global market segments and geographies, specialty resins global market players, specialty resins market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The specialty resins market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aldex Chemical Company Limited, Radiant Color NV, Huntsman International LLC, Purolite, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Thermax Limited, International Specialty Chemicals Ltd, BASF SE, Emerald Performance Materials, and Arkema.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

