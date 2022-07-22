Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the meat, poultry and seafood market size is expected to grow from $1,360.73 billion in 2021 to $1,492.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. As per TBRC’s meat poultry and seafood market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $2,076.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The companies in the meat, poultry and seafood market are expected to benefit from rising demand for meat, poultry, and seafood products due to the rising population, during the forecast period.

The meat, poultry, and seafood market consist of sales of meat, poultry, and seafood by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and process meat, poultry, and seafood. The meat, poultry, and seafood industry include establishments engaged in animal slaughtering and processing, poultry processing, and seafood product preparation and packaging. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The meat, poultry, and seafood market is segmented into meat products, poultry, and seafood.

Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Trends

Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of the cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process that maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing.

Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Segments

By Type: Meat Products, Poultry, Seafood

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

Subsegments Covered: Pork, Mutton, Beef, Other Meat Products, Chicken, Turkey, Ducks, Other Poultry, Crustaceans, Fish, Other Seafood

By Geography: The global meat, poultry and seafood market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides meat, poultry and seafood global market overviews, meat poultry and seafood global market analysis and forecasts market size and meat poultry and seafood industry growth, meat, poultry and seafood global market share, meat, poultry and seafood global market segments and geographies, meat, poultry and seafood market players, meat, poultry and seafood market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The meat, poultry and seafood market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc, Marfrig Global Foods, WH Group Limited, NH Foods Ltd., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Danish Crown A/S, Hormel Foods Corp, Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc, and Vion Holding N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

