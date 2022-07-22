Weight Loss and Obesity Market 2022 driven by increase in heath concern and high disposable income

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obesity is a medical term used when excessive accumulation of fat occurs in the body. It may have numerous adverse effects on health, which increases the chances of occurrence of diseases and ultimately reduces life expectancy of an individual. Some of the diseases to which an obese individual is prone include type II diabetes, heart diseases, osteoarthritis and even certain types of cancer. One-third of adults in the U.S are obese. The rising pace of obesity and chronic diseases is creating the need for weight loss programs and obesity management. The increase in heath concern, high disposable income and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market. The availability of low cost substitutes and expensive customization is limiting the growth of this market. The increasing rate of obesity among children provides significant opportunities for growth of this market.

High Level Analysis

This report analyzes the global weight loss and obesity market, its drivers, opportunities and key concerns. The market scenario is analyzed using Porter’s five forces model. This model explains the components of the industry such as bargaining power of buyer and supplier, threat of substitutes, threat to new entrants and industrial rivalry. This market faces high threat from substitutes and there exists intense competition among the market players.

Key Market Segments

BY DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

Dietary Food

Dietary Beverages

Dietary Supplements

BY FITNESS AND SURGICAL EQUIPMENT

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Body Composition Analyzers

Fitness Monitoring Equipment

Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipments

Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment

BY SERVICES

Fitness Clubs

Slimming Centers

Nutrition and Psychological Consulting Services

KEY BENEFITS

Estimations are made by considering current market trends, and future potential investment for analysis period 2014-2020

In-depth analysis of market growth drivers, restraints and opportunities is done to assist the stakeholders in understanding the various factors affecting this market

The market is segmented based on dietary supplements to provide an understanding of the available products

The geographical segmentation helps in analyzing the market leaders and exploring upcoming markets

The industrial scenario is explained using Porter’s five forces model, which would help in formulating new strategies

Competitive Analysis

The major players in this market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Gold’s Gym International, Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Pepsico Inc., The Coca-Cola Co. and Nutrisystem Inc. The companies are focusing on product launch to capture market share. Nestle recently came up with a range of products under the brand name OPTIFAST, which is clinically proven to aid in weight loss. Pepsico and Coca Cola are using stevia for sweetening their beverages. Stevia is a sweetener with very low calories.

