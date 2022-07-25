Casey’s Creative Kitchens offers Showroom locations in Burlington and London ON
New Kitchen Showrooms In Burlington and London ON By Casey's Creative KitchensBURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casey's Creative Kitchens is pleased to announce that its award-winning kitchen design & installation business has expanded its showroom locations. The company offers showroom locations in London, St. Thomas, Sarnia, and Stratford. Caseys expanded to Burlington and Waterloo and has six showrooms across Southwestern Ontario.
At Casey's Kitchens, clients work directly with experienced, award-winning cabinet designers that ensure the kitchen renovation experience is efficient, functional, and built to last. At Casey's, the goal isn't simply to install your kitchen. It's to design a space that brings people together.
Headquartered in London, Ontario, Casey's Kitchens strives to bring each client's ideas to life with high-quality materials and excellent craftsmanship. The kitchen is the heart of any Burlington or Waterloo home, and the team works closely with every client to ensure their complete satisfaction with their new kitchen & countertop renovation.
Anyone interested in learning about kitchen renovations in Burlington and Waterloo can find out more by visiting www.caseyskitchens.com or calling 1-905-634-9556 (Burlington) or 1-519-888-0401 (Waterloo).
About Casey's Creative Kitchens: Casey's Creative Kitchens specializes in kitchens and bathrooms to custom cabinetry throughout the entire home. The company's goal is to design functional kitchens built to last. They work closely with their clients to bring their ideas to life with beauty and functionality. As a family-oriented business, they recognize the value they can bring to a home to help their clients feel comfortable in their environments.
Company: Casey's Creative Kitchens
Address: 4265 Fairview Street
City: Burlington
Province: Ontario
Country: Canada
Postal Code: L7L 2A4
Jennifer McIlveen
Casey's Creative Kitchens
+1 519-888-0401
casey@caseyskitchens.com
